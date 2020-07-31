Brie Larson Wows Fans With Cover of Taylor Swift’s Song

WENN

The ‘Captain Marvel’ actress shares on Instagram a video of her strumming a guitar and singing a ballad song from Taylor’s newly-released studio album ‘Folklore’

Brie Larson wowed fans with a cover of Taylor Swift‘s new song “The 1”.

The Oscar winner has continued to flaunt her vocal talent on social media with a stirring rendition of the opening track from Swift’s new album “Folklore”, which she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday (30Jul20)

“This cover of ‘the 1’ by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie,” the actress wrote alongside the one-minute clip of her playing the first verse and chorus on the guitar.

“My favorite actress singing a song by my favorite singer… I have been blessed,” wrote one fan, while another gushed of the performance, “Please cover this entire album.”

“A queen covering a queen,” a third user quipped, as another demanded a full-blown career in music, asking the star, “When’s your album out?”

It’s not Brie’s first musical performance on social media – the “Captain Marvel” actress has previously shared covers of Ariana Grande‘s “Be Alright”, “My Everything”, “God Is a Woman”, and “7 Rings”.