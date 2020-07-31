Brian McKnight Confirms That Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Have Welcomed ‘New Baby’

WENN

It seems like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have expanded their family. Amid reports that Jessica had given birth to their second child, Justin’s old friend and collaborator, R&B legend Brian McKnight, has confirmed the news that the two had welcomed their new baby.

The admission came while Brian was promoting his new album “Exodus” in an interview with HollywoodLife.com. During the interview, Brian also discussed Justin’s music career as his latest album “Man of the Woods” was released back in 2018. “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” the “Anytime” singer said. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music.”

Later, Brian mentioned that Justin would seemingly be getting more inspiration from his new baby, saying, “And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

While Justin and Jessica have yet to comment on the baby news, Daily Mail reported in July that the 38-year-old actress gave birth to a boy. They had been trying to keep the pregnancy as a total secret while the couple and their son Silas holed up in Montana amid Coronavirus pandemic. They also seemed to deliberately not post any full-body shots of Jessica on social media.

This arrives after Justin and Jessica celebrated Silas’ 5th birthday in April as Jessica wrote a loving message to her son, calling him a “little man.” Alongside a picture of her holding Silas, she wrote in the caption, “We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy.”