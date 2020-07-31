Brentford winger Said Benrahma and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa win Sky Bet Championship July awards | Football News





Said Benrahma poses with his Brentford team-mates after winning Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for July

Brentford forward Said Benrahma has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for July.

The Algerian was magnificent throughout a month in which he terrorised defences with his dancing feet, trickery and vision. To add to his creative influence, he also scored six sumptuous goals in as many games, including a hat-trick against Wigan.

Benrahma said: “I am really happy to win this award and that my performances helped the team to finish the season so strongly.

“There is a really good spirit in the group at Brentford and that helps me to play my best. I must also thank Thomas Frank for the trust and confidence he places in me. Hopefully we can now go and finish the season off in style.”

EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Six goals in three games set the tone for Said Benrahma in July. The Brentford man bagged a wonderful hat-trick against Wigan, and his enthusiasm seemed to run through the rest of the team as they impressively extended a winning run to eight games in the final month of the season.

“Although just falling short of automatic promotion, the Bees were a joy to watch at the business end of the campaign, and it was this Algerian playmaker who was very much the focal point of everything Thomas Frank’s team did well.”

Marcelo Bielsa and the players celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for July.

When it mattered, not only did Leeds not fall apart again, but the Argentine instilled such belief in his methods that his players romped to the Championship title in style with a perfect six wins from six games and a colossal 17-2 goal differential.

Goodman said: “The man who has finally brought the good times back to Elland Road after 16 years of hurt – July’s manager of the month could only be one man.

“A clean sweep of five straight victories in July provided a fitting end to Leeds’ title-winning campaign.

“At the business end of the season when it was crunch time, no one could handle the West Yorkshire outfit as they marched to the Premier League, and all eyes will be on Bielsa’s troops once more when they thoroughly deservedly join the elite in September.”