Bitcoin Price Soars to $11,400 as Traders Say a ‘Bull Phase’ Is Igniting By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price Soars to $11,400 as Traders Say a ‘Bull Phase’ Is Igniting
The price of surpassed $11,400 for the third time in three days, breaching a critical resistance level. Earlier today BTC price reached $11,444 but it quickly rejected back to the $11,250 range.
Surprisingly, within the last hour the price has risen above the $11,400 mark again and some traders believe that repeated retests of the resistance could raise the chances of a breakout.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.