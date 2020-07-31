Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s taste in ethnic wear is perfect for every millennial

She’s got the most adorable face, cutest smile and her vibe will instantly make you like her. Kiara Advani is a B-town sweetheart. She had a bumpy start but soon proved her mettle with her performances in Lust stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Guilty. Kiara has an impeccable sense of style that’s unique, refreshing and a favourite amongst the millennials.

From her impressive look-book, our top choices have always been her ethnic looks. Weddings, promotions or red carpet, Kiara has managed to add her own unique touch to ethnic wear each time. Her single-tone lehengas or pastel sarees with beautiful and intricate chokers and accessories, all make her Indian wear raid-worthy and to die for.





As the actress turns 28 today, we are here to make you look back at some of her finest ethnic picks over the years. Scroll through to get bedazzled by the birthday girl.