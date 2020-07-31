Big Tech, Central Banks and the Hunt for Monopolies, July 24-31 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Big Tech, Central Banks and the Hunt for Monopolies, July 24-31
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
The concept of monopoly will reign in today’s Law Decoded. As a fundamental principle, blockchain technology is about distributing both inputs and outputs of information securely. In its still very young lifecycle, the technology has proven to have boundless applications on the basis of this fairly simple principle.
