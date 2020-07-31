Beyonce Serving Looks in Jaw-Dropping ‘Already’ Music Video

In the music video for the song, which features Major Lazer and Ghanian singer Shatta Wale, the singing-diva is seen in a number of locations including a forest and an abandoned building.

Not only fans get to watch Beyonce Knowles‘ much-anticipated “Black Is King” visual albums, but also a brand new music video. Just a few hours before the release of the effort, the singing-diva unveiled the visuals for “Already” featuring Major Lazer and Ghanian singer Shatta Wale.

In the music video, Beyonce is seen in a number of locations including a forest and an abandoned building. At one point, the “Crazy in Love” singer is relaxing on a tree as her body is covered in green paint to match the scenery. There are also scenes of her dancing to the song, before it changes to show Beyonce sitting on top of a motorcycle as she sings the rest of the song.

Based on the music from her “The Lion King: The Gift”, “Black Is King” arrived on Friday, July 31 on Disney+. The visual album highlighted “the voyages of Black families, throughout time” and told the story of “a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. ‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture.”

In a rare interview with “Good Morning America“, Beyonce explained how she hoped that the visual album would change the perception of what it means to be black. “It’s been a year in the making!” the singer excitedly said. “I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of ‘The Lion King‘. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw new talent.”

Beyonce continued, “But it all started in my backyard. So from my house to Johannesburg, to Ghana, to London, to Belgium, to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life. My hope for this movie is that it shifts the global perception about the word ‘black’. It’s always meant inspiration, love, strength, and beauty to me. ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich, and history and purpose, and lineage. I hope y’all love it and enjoy it.”