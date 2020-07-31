Best Galaxy A21 Cases in 2020

Staff Pick
The GSDCB Air Cushion Cover offers a familiar look and feel while protecting your new Galaxy A21. You’ll get the icon Carbon Fiber look at the top and bottom, along with perfect cutouts for your camera and fingerprint scanner. The bezels and edges of the case are raised to protect the screen and camera, and there’s a matte texture to improve grip.
With Gesma’s Grippy Slim Case, you’ll find the maximum amount of protection in a sleek and slim design. The back cover and sides of the case have ridges in an effort to provide the grip that you need, and all four corners are reinforced for add drop protection.
It’s always good when you can find a “fun” case that’s also protective. The PBRO Dual Layer Hybrid fits the bill, with its astronaut theme on the back, but there are also two more patterns to choose from. As for protection, there’s a soft TPU shell on the back, which is kept in place with a hard plastic bumper.
At first glance, you may think that the DagoRoo Marble Bumper isn’t all the exciting other than the design. This case has a surprise though: you’ll get the shock-absorption from the TPU bumper and there’s a piece of tempered glass covering the polycarbonate back shell.
Cruzerlite used to be as popular as Spigen for Android owners, and the company is still sporadically releasing new case options. This Carbon Fiber Cover has a textured feel on the back that’s resistant to fingerprints, and all of the buttons have great tactile feedback.
Why not get a case that is as flashy as the Galaxy A21? The Dzxouui Quicksand Bling Case has reinforced corners and edges for added protection and precise cutouts for the various ports, camera, and even the flash. Plus, there’s a money-back guarantee if something is wrong with the case or if you aren’t satisfied.
Are you looking for a barebones case that has a pretty nifty design and is lightweight and protective? That’s where the Entaifeng Protection Cover comes into play. It just snaps onto your Galaxy A21, and there are two different patterns to choose from.
CoverON’s HexaGuard Cover comes in three different color options, features two layers of protection, and has tactile button feedback. The edges of the case around the display have been raised even more than you see on other cases to prevent scratches, and the grip on the back will make you feel like you’re holding a basketball, and not your phone.
Get a case that isn’t flashy, offers protection, but doesn’t add a lot of bulk from EasyAcc. This case is made from TPU but it’s ultra-slim and has a matte texture around the back and sides for improved grip.
It’s all fine and dandy to get a TPU case that just offers the bare minimum in terms of protection. While the J,amp;D ArmorBox includes some TPU, the case also features a polycarbonate shell integrated with the back. Plus the sides and corners are reinforced, and there are three different colors to choose from.
With the SaharaCase Military Kickstand case, there are a lot of features for you to take advantage of. The case itself is rather rugged with raised edges, but there’s more importantly, a 360-degree rotatable ring that doubles as a stand along with being capable of mounting on your magnetic car mount.
The Caseology Vault is a fantastic minimal case that keeps the slim profile of your Galaxy A21 while offering military-grade protection from drops. Caseology also provides a limited lifetime warranty, and states that the Vault will still work with many wireless chargers.
