Bell Let’s Talk launches $5 million fund to support mental health in BIPOC communities

Bell has launched a $5 million ‘Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund’ to support mental health initiatives for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.
The carrier notes that this will build on earlier funds to address needs in Canadian communities, and is focused on supporting initiatives that increase access to culturally informed mental health services for racialized Canadians.
Bell notes that the fund will provide grants of up to $250,000 for organizations that offer culturally informed and evidence-based mental health and wellness programs for BIPOC communities.
The fund is launching today with inaugural donations of $250,000 to the Black youth Helpline and the National Association of Friendship Centres.
“Bell has taken a strong stance against racism and social injustice and we’re taking meaningful action to address the impacts of systemic racism on Black, Indigenous and People of Colour within our company and across our communities,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic in a press release.
Registered charities and not-for-profit groups can learn about applying for grants on the Bell Let’s Talk website.
Source: Bell