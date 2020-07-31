Battery Charge Against Joycelyn Savage Dropped

A battery charge against Joycelyn Savage, the one remaining girlfriend of disgraced singer, R. Kelly, has been dropped.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors confirmed that the domestic battery charge was dropped on July 10.

Azriel Clary reportedly “indicated on several occasions that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution of this case,” Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office stated.

Joycelyn was charged with the misdemeanor after she allegedly attacked Clary in January at the Chicago condo the two women shared with Kelly at Trump Tower. The altercation was streamed live by Azriel.

Joycelyn’s famous boyfriend, R. Kelly, is being held without bond on various sex charges. This week, his legal team filed a motion against the prosecution’s decision to have an anonymous jury — despite the star’s history of alleged witness tampering and intimidation.

His trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.