Battery Charge Against Joycelyn Savage Dropped

By
Bradley Lamb
A battery charge against Joycelyn Savage, the one remaining girlfriend of disgraced singer, R. Kelly, has been dropped.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors confirmed that the domestic battery charge was dropped on July 10.

Azriel Clary reportedly “indicated on several occasions that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution of this case,” Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office stated.

