Battaash breaks course record in fourth Goodwood win | Racing News

Battaash smashed his own track record as he won the King George Qatar Stakes for the fourth successive time at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ brilliant sprinter lowered the record five-furlong time he himself had previously set, scorching the turf on a sizzling hot day on the Sussex downs to pass the post in under 56 seconds for the first time.

The 2-7 favourite and his jockey Jim Crowley were already in front at the half-way point and surged clear to win by two and a quarter lengths from Glass Slippers – in 55.62 seconds, compared to the previous-best 56.20.