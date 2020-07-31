Barry Bennell: Former coach pleads guilty to counts of sexual assault | Football News







Former football coach and serial paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to sexual offences.

The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach, also known as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at Chester Crown Court on Friday via video-link from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

He admitted three counts of buggery and six counts of indecent assault in relation to two complainants between 1979 and 1988.

Bennell, who used to work as a scout for Manchester City, is serving a 30-year jail sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences in 2018.

More to follow…