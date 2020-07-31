Apple Store badges are back with Memoji, here’s how to make your own

The next time you visit an Apple Store, expect to see a lot more Memoji. After today, Apple’s retail teams will greet you wearing custom new badges printed with their likeness — in Memoji form. If you’d like a virtual badge in the same style, there’s now a way to make your very own tag.

Employee badges on lanyards were a signature part of the Apple Store aesthetic from the day the first locations opened in 2001. The iconic badges disappeared in late 2014 while Apple Retail was under the direction of Angela Ahrendts but are now back with a twist.

The new Memoji badges are designed to help store employees express themselves in a world wearing masks. They’re sure to be conversation starters and add a pop of color and fun to the store experience. For long-time Apple enthusiasts, they’re a throwback to old times. Earlier badges promoted Apple’s in-store services and announcements, like Personal Pickup or The Beatles arriving on iTunes.

Memoji badges first appeared at the grand opening of Apple Central World on July 31 in Thailand. Stores across the world will be equipped with them soon.

How To Make Your Own

If you’d like to make a virtual Apple Store Memoji badge for yourself, I’ve created a Shortcut for iOS and iPadOS that makes it easy. Just tap here to add the Shortcut to your library, and follow these steps:

Open the Notes app and create a new note. Type your favorite Memoji Sticker. Long-press on the sticker. Choose Share. Tap the Apple Store Memoji Badge Action.

After you launch the Shortcut, you’ll be able to customize your name and the color of the Apple logo. You can create as many badges as you’d like from any built-in or custom Memoji stickers.

If you make your own badge, share it with us. We’d love to see it! Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

Remember when? Lanyard badges were once staples of the Apple Store experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: