Apple Launches New Gift Card for ‘Everything Apple’

Apple has introduced a new single gift card in the U.S. for all things Apple. First spotted by iCulture, the card can be used at the App Store and other online services, but you can also use it to buy products and accessories in the Apple Store.

Previously, there were two separate Apple gift cards available: iTunes cards, which can be used for ‌App Store‌, iTunes Store, and iCloud storage purchases; and Apple Store gift cards, used for buying goods at Apple’s online and brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Apple has a dedicated page on its website explaining what the new card does and how it can be used. “Products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, ‌iCloud‌, and more. This gift card does it all. And then some,” reads the tagline.

As before, customers can decide what amount they want on the cards, which can also be used to add money directly into an Apple Account Balance for paying for things like Apple products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more.

The cards also have a new design, with colored Apple logos. There are a total of eight different designs if you request a gift card by email, and five designs for the physical version.

The webpage goes on to explain that U.S. users can continue to use their current Apple Store cards, while existing ‌App Store‌ and iTunes cards can now also be used in the US to purchase products from the Apple Store.

Currently Apple is only offering the new cards in the U.S., but it’s likely they will make their way to other countries in the near future.