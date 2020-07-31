Apple Confirms This Year’s iPhone 12 Models Will Be a Little Bit Late

During today’s earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020 (second calendar quarter) Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year’s iPhones later than usual.

Maestri said that Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be “available a few weeks later.”

Multiple rumors have suggested that Apple’s iPhones will not be available in the typical September timeline, with delays expected. Some rumors have indicated Apple could release its new iPhone 12 lineup in October, though we are still likely to see the new phones introduced in September.

Yesterday, Qualcomm also hinted that the ‌iPhone 12‌ launch could be delayed past September when it said that there would be a “slight delay” of a “flagship phone launch” in the fourth quarter, which corresponds to when Apple typically releases new iPhone models.