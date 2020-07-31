Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sea Creature Guide (August 2020)

With the newest update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you now have the ability to swim around your island. Deep-sea diving has introduced us to new creatures to collect. This will help you create a fully fleshed-out museum, full of wonder and beauty. It can also help you make some extra money by selling the extra items.

There are quite a few different sea creatures available to players. However, catching these sea animals can be difficult. They show up during different times of the day and in different months, and they can be tough to catch. Luckily, we put together a list of all the sea creatures you can find.

Sea creatures galore

There are a variety of sea creatures and, much like the bugs and fish, the sea creatures will rotate per month. This will give you an ample amount of time to try to catch those fast-moving bubbles in the sea. It also gives you more opportunities to find scallops. You can trade one scallop per day with Pascal, the adorable otter who will trade you one scallop for one mermaid DIY. Occasionally, he’ll give you elusive pearls as well, which can help you build the mermaid DIYs.

Unlike the fish and insects, there is no NPC that will pay double for your sea catches. Unfortunately, as of right now, you’re only able to sell these sea creatures to Nook’s Cranny — there isn’t a higher price for the creatures. However, because Animal Crossing is constantly updating and changing, this may change. Someday, we may get an NPC that is willing to pay as much for sea creatures as CJ does for fish or Flick does for bugs.

Before going swimming, you’ll need to purchase a wetsuit. You can find a striped suit of varying colors in Nook’s Cranny. Additionally, the Nook Stop also will give you the option to purchase an exclusive diving suit using Nook Miles Tickets. It does not matter which version of the suit you buy, but one is required in order to dive.

It’s also worth noting that you don’t have to jump into the ocean from the rocks along the beach. Players can also dive into the ocean from the pier or simply walk in from the beach. Although it seems pointless to mention, it’s worth knowing that you can enter the water from virtually anywhere on your island.

Here are the sea creatures that you can find.

Northern hemisphere

Before the end of August, be sure to catch the vampire squid and sea pineapple, as these creatures will disappear at the end of the month. However, the newest addition to the ocean this month, the flatworm, will be sure to give you a run for your money!

Acorn barnacle: Stationary all day (600 bells)

Vampire squid: Quick long lunges, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (10,000 bells)

Gazami crab: Slow consistent movement, all day (2,200 bells)

Giant isopod: Quick long lunges, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (12,000 bells)

Tiger prawn: Moderate consistent movement, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (3,000 bells)

Sea urchin: Slow consistent movement, all day (1,700 bells)

Slate pencil urchin: Medium consistent movement, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (2,000 bells)

Sea anemone: Stationary all day (500 bells)

Moon jellyfish: Slow consistent movement, all day (600 bells)

Sea slug: Slow consistent movement, all day (600 bells)

Sea star: Slow short lunges, all day (500 bells)

Seaweed: Stationary, all day (600 bells)

Sea grapes: Stationary, all day (900 bells)

Scallop: Slow long lunges, all day (1,200 bells)

Whelk: Slow consistent movement, all day (1,000 bells)

Pearl oyster: Moderate long lunges, all day (2,800 bells)

Octopus: Slow long lunges, all day (1,200 bells)

Flatworm: Slow short movement, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (700 bells)

Gigas giant clam: Quick short lunges, all day (15,000 bells)

Abalone: Moderate consistent movement, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (2,000 bells)

Mussel: Slow consistent movement, all day (1,500 bells)

Sea pineapple: Slow long lunges, all day (1,500 bells)

Mantis shrimp: Quick short lunges, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (2,500 bells)

Horseshoe crab: Slow long lunges, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (2,500 bells)

Spotted garden eel: Slow consistent movement, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (1,100 bells)

Southern hemisphere

Unfortunately, the Southern hemisphere doesn’t see any new sea creatures arrive this month. But before the end of the month, be sure to catch the Venus’ flower basket, sweet shrimp, and sea pig. After the end of August, these little critters will be gone.

Venus’ flower basket: Quick long lunges, all day (5,000 bells)

Mantis shrimp: Quick short lunges, 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. (2,500 bells)

Sweet shrimp: Slow, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (1,400 bells)

Dungeness crab: Moderate consistent movement, all day (1,900 bells)

Red king crab: Quick, all day (8,000 bells)

Snow crab: Quick short lunges, all day (6,000 bells)

Acorn barnacle: Stationary, all day (600 bells)

Sea anemone: Stationary, all day (500 bells)

Sea slug: Slow consistent movement, all day (600 bells)

Seaweed: Stationary, all day (600 bells)

Sea cucumber: Slow consistent movement, all day (500 bells)

Sea pig: Quick long lunges, all day (10,000 bells)

Sea star: Slow short lunges, all day (500 bells)

Whelk: Slow consistent movement, all day (1,000 bells)

Scallop: Slow long lunges, all day (1,200 bells)

Oyster: Moderate short lunges, all day (1,100 bells)

Pearl oyster: Moderate long lunges, all day (2,800 bells)

Abalone: Moderate consistent movement, 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. (2,000 bells)

Octopus: Moderate, long lunges, all day (1,200 bells)

