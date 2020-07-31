Andrew Scott to Undergo Minor Surgery Just Days After Scoring an Emmy Nomination

WENN

The ‘Fleabag’ star’s undisclosed medical issue had forced London’s The Old Vic theater to postpone the scheduled livestream premiere of his new one-man play, ‘Three Kings’.

Actor Andrew Scott has been hospitalized to undergo a “minor” surgical procedure.

Officials at London’s The Old Vic theatre announced the news on social media, revealing the “Fleabag” star’s undisclosed medical issue had forced them to postpone Thursday night’s, July 30, livestream premiere of Stephen Beresford’s new one-man play, “Three Kings”, in which Scott stars.

“We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery,” theatre representatives posted on Twitter.

“The issue isn’t serious (or COVID-19 related) and we are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery,” they added. “He sends his love and apologies and says he’ll see everyone next week.”

The ticketed Old Vic: In Camera events, streamed from the empty theatre, will now take place from 7 August.

The Irish actor has yet to personally address his medical emergency. The news emerges two days after he scored an Emmy Award nomination for his guest role in “Black Mirror“.