Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a handful of deals on worthwhile USB-C wall chargers, cables, and portable batteries over at Amazon. The retailer is running a one-day Gold Box sale on a variety of Anker chargers, for one, but we’ve also compiled a few other discounts on fast-charging USB-C accessories we’ve tested in the past.

These include Aukey’s PB-Y13, a slim 18W portable battery with a USB-C Power Delivery port—which is powerful enough to charge all recent iPhones and many Android phones at maximum speeds—alongside two USB-A ports. We’ve recommended it in our guide to the best USB-C accessories; it’s currently down to $19 from its usual $30 with the code “YHXP6UE6” at checkout. If you need a fast wall charger, meanwhile, the Dealmaster can vouch for Aukey’s PA-D5, which includes two USB-C PD ports, one of which can charge some (thinner) laptops at up to 60W, and uses gallium nitride (GaN) tech to put them both in a more-compact-than-usual package. It’s down to $25 from a typical street price of $40 when you clip the on-page coupon. Elsewhere, if you’re willing to pay for a higher-quality fast-charging cable, Anker’s six-foot PowerLine III and PowerLine+ II can reliably refill Android and iOS devices, respectively, and are both down to their lowest prices to date.

We have more recommended USB-C charger deals below, but first, a caveat: some smartphones are already capable of utilizing higher-power charging solutions than an 18W battery like the PB-Y13 can provide, and firms like Qualcomm are working on solutions that should reduce charging times even further. But for recent devices that can’t make use of all that power today, the deals below should still provide good value. And if you don’t need a new charger, we also have discounts on Lenovo ThinkPads, portable SSDs, and more. Have a look at the full rundown below.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Aukey PB-Y13 USB-C portable battery – 10,000mAh, 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for $18.89 at Amazon (use code: YHXP6UE6 – normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $25). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,089.50 at Lenovo (use code: THINK50 – normally $1,350).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple MacBook Pro laptop – Intel Core i5-1038NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard for $1,599.99 at Amazon (normally $1,800).

Video game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $55).

