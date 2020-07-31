“Acting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fulfilling” – Radhika Apte

While the theatres are shut, the movie industry is still witnessing clashes. This week four films release on online portals and each one seems to be interesting. There’s Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase and then Netflix drops Raat Akeli Hai which stars Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among many others.

The film marks casting director Honey Trehan’s directorial debut and speaking about working with him, Radhika Apte told a leading daily saying, “I have auditioned for him for various projects, and he has rejected me quite a few times. Honey will not select you till he is convinced that you are perfect for the role. When he turned to direction, he thought of me. I said yes instantly, without reading the entire script.” She further praises working with the director and how well he was prepared with his debut, “On the set, Honey surprised me with the homework he had done for every character. He knew the reaction he wanted from each actor.”



Radhika Apte works with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this one and the two actors are known for their stellar performances. Speaking about working with him, Radhika says, “Acting with him is fulfilling. We keep improvising and changing our performances accordingly.” The two actors have worked together in Manjhi The Mountain Man, Badlapur and Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games.