6ix9ine To Complete 300 Hours Of Community Service When House Arrest Ends!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sentence ends, but according to his attorney, the rapper still has to complete 300 hours of community service.

During his house arrest, 6ix9ine stayed out of the public eye and under the watch of the feds — but that all ends on Saturday.

Lance Lazzaro told TMZ his client would be released from home confinement by Saturday — which will allow him to do his community service. 6ix9ine hasn’t done a single hour since he’s been stuck at home.

