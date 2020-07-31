5 best performances of birthday girl Taapsee Pannu



Filmmakers today want to experiment with movies. They no longer want to tell the same story again and again. Every filmmaker who gets a bold idea or wants to do something quirky at the movies with its leading female character finds their perfect heroine in Taapsee Pannu nowadays. The actress is picking up roles back-to-back which are challenging, bold and something never done before. Today the gifted artiste marks her birthday and we list down 5 best performances of the actress. While there are many more she has already given, and more to come… we just handpick these five where the actress bowled us over.



Pink (2016)

We love our movies, but it breaks our heart to confess that somewhere our movies have always made everyone believe in the infamous line, ‘ladki ki na mein haan hai (in a girl’s no there is a yes).’ But come 2016, one film changed that line and thank God for it! Taapsee Pannu picked a hard-hitting film Pink in 2016, where she plays a young girl who’s carefree and doesn’t mind casual outings, but when she decides it’s not right for a man to move ahead and touch her physically… IT’S NOT RIGHT! Taapsee Pannu’s portrayal of a girl who fights for justice even though the ones in the power malign her name is one performance to watch out for. Teamed with Amitabh Bachchan and holding her own feat as an actress and exuding that confidence with Amitabh Bachchan in the same frame is surely commendable.

Mulk (2018)

Mulk focuses on some hard-hitting and burning issues and keeps you hooked till the last scene. Well for such a powerful film, powerful actors like the late Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were roped in. The actress who plays the advocate’s role gives a strong performance. Her eyes do the talking and yet again after Pink she shows everyone what a great performer she is.

Manmarziyaan (2018)

Not just hard-hitting films are her USP, romance is also her thing, but trust Taapsee Pannu to do it her way. In this Anurag Kashyap directorial, Taapsee shines as a girl who falls in love, decides to marry someone else and a journey to discover herself and the matters of the heart. Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this film, her crazy and wild chemistry with Vicky Kaushal works wonders and then a matured performance with Abhishek Bachchan brings depth. This girl can just do it all!

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Every powerful actress needs a biopic to her credit and well Taapsee surely had a unique one. The actress plays Prakashi Tomar and teams up with Bhumi Pednekar who plays Chandro Tomar, who are famously known as sharpshooter dadis. Taapsee was unbelievably brilliant in her performance as Prakashi Tomar. Not once she made us doubt her reel-aging on screen and the actress even bagged the Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award (along with Bhumi) for her solid performance. This girl deserves the accolades for sure!

Thappad (2020)

We thank our stars that just before the theatres were shut due to the pandemic induced lockdown, we got to see this one great film which should be watched by every man and woman nationwide. Taapsee Pannu gets an author-backed role in Thappad where a homemaker who loves her marriage and her husband in equal measures stands against him as he slaps her publically. And its just not about a slap, its about respect, its about her husband’s power over her to just regard this as a small event. Taapsee Pannu shines and how in this film. Watch her in climax scene where she talks to her mother-in-law she gives you goosebumps and even wells up your eyes.