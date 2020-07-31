1990s Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison (We Got 1st Pics)!!

Legendary Bad Boy rapper, and Harlem legend, Loon, is home from prison after serving 9 years.

FIRST PICTURE OF LOON RELEASED

MTO News confirm that Loon was officially released on Wednesday. In 2013, Loon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Loon filed for a compassionate release last month, after the outbreak of COVID-19,. The former Bad Boy experienced some health concerns while locked up, and a court released him.

“The Court finds that a sentence reduction would neither minimize the seriousness of defendant’s offense nor frustrate the promotion of respect for the law and the goals of punishment,” said Judge Terrence W. Boyle. “[Loon] has been in custody for over eight years. During that time, he has maintained good prison conduct.”

So what’s next for the artist? Well Loon plans on laying low and taking care of his mom now that he’s home. “My mother recently had a heart attack and had to get surgery and get a loop recorder implantation. She is in her late 60s. I’ve already lost my grandfather since I’ve been incarcerated and do not wish to lose her before my release. She could use my assistance to help care for her. My Grandmother is 90, and she is also ailing,” Loon said.

While in prison Loon converted to Islam, and changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith. He also reportedly gave up rap.

