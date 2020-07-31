1990s Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison (We Got 1st Pics)!!

Legendary Bad Boy rapper, and Harlem legend, Loon, is home from prison after serving 9 years.

FIRST PICTURE OF LOON RELEASED

MTO News confirm that Loon was officially released on Wednesday. In 2013, Loon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Loon filed for a compassionate release last month, after the outbreak of COVID-19,. The former Bad Boy experienced some health concerns while locked up, and a court released him.

