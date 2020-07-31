17 new cases, man linked to Crossroads Hotel cluster dies

A man linked to Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel cluster has died from COVID-19.
The 83-year-old man’s death will be recorded in tomorrow’s figures.
The new cases are as follows:
- Three are returned travellers in quarantine
- One is a NSW resident who returned from Victoria
- Two are linked to The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point
- Two are linked to Mounties in Mount Pritchard
- Seven are close contacts of known cases
- One case is locally acquired, with no known source
- Two cases are under investigation
Change in advice for Mounties patrons
NSW Health has revised the times that cases while infectious attended the Mounties club in Mt Pritchard.
Anyone who attended the club during the following times must isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay isolated for a full 14 days even if they test negative.
If symptoms develop, get tested again.
- Monday July 20: 12.01am – 2.30am
- Tuesday July 21: 12.15pm – 5.30pm and 8.00pm – 12.30am
Authorities say anyone who was at Mounties on any of these days but at other times should also watch for symptoms, immediately self-isolate and get tested should even mild symptoms occur.
Alert for Manly restaurant diners
NSW Health have also issued a warning to anyone who attended the Bavarian Restaurant Manly after a COVID-19 case visited the venue.
All people who visited the venue on Friday July from 2.30-4pm are advised to monitor for symptoms.