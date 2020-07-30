Zion Williamson game-time decision for Pelicans’ first game of resumed season

The availability of Pelicans star rookie forward Zion Williamson for his team’s first seeding match Thursday, against the Jazz, will be a game-time decision according to head coach Alvin Gentry, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN (Twitter link).

Williamson cleared his on-campus quarantine Tuesday after leaving the league’s Orlando restart campus to tend to a pressing family matter. He will have practiced twice with his team ahead of Gentry’s decision tomorrow. Gentry did acknowledge during a press conference that Williamson engaged in a light-contact practice with the Pelicans, per Mark Medina of USA Today (Twitter link).

Williamson noted that he has no reservations about his preferences for Thursday’s contest in Orlando. “If you know me, I want to hoop,” Williamson said, according to Spears in a separate tweet.

Gentry noted that the Pelican’s medical staff would determine whether or not there would be a minutes restriction on Williamson, should he indeed suit up, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN (Twitter link). Williamson had no known medical issues prior to departing the Orlando campus earlier this month.