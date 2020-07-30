Your Friday Briefing

Out of Chinese prison, into forced quarantine

After nearly five years in prison, Wang Quanzhang, one of China’s most prominent human rights lawyers, thought he was finally free. Instead, he was transferred to a room with barred windows where he was held for two weeks and denied permission to contact his family.

Rights activists say summary quarantines — often imposed just after detainees, like Mr. Wang, had cleared a previous one — are the latest way to silence dissent. A rights watchdog has documented nine recent cases of activists being released from prison and then held in quarantine.

Dissidents held in quarantine are “not allowed to communicate with the outside world, held in a secret location and not given the option to self-isolate at home,” said Frances Eve, the deputy director of research at Chinese Human Rights Defenders.