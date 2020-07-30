Yo La Tengo Set Up Socially-Distanced Concerts at Massachusetts Museum

For two nights in August, the indie rock band will be performing for 100 ticketholders from an elevated platform at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.


Rockers Yo La Tengo are set to try out a new version of socially-distanced concerts by performing on an elevated platform at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Organisers plan to have the group set up on a makeshift stage two storeys above the venue’s Courtyard D, where just 100 ticketholders will be spaced out to watch the two-night show from below.

The gigs will take place on August 7 and 8, and will feature contactless ticketing, separate exits, and take-out food options, among other coronavirus safety initiatives.

