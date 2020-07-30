Wipro: Wipro selected as strategic partner by Metro Bank – Latest News

Wipro Limited on Thursday announced that Metro Bank, a large UK-based retail and commercial bank, has awarded a multi-year contract to deliver and transform testing and environment management services. As part of this partnership, Wipro said in a statement it will leverage its digital and quality engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement.

“This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks,” the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

Wipro will accelerate the bank’s digital journey through its ‘marquee’ offerings, Virtual Automation Engineer, IntelliAssure and Digital Rig.

In addition, Wipro has been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver Business-IT services across Metro Bank functions, it was stated.