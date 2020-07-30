William Shatner’s NFT Collectibles Sell Out at Warp Speed By Cointelegraph

William Shatner’s NFT Collectibles Sell Out at Warp Speed
Digital collectibles featuring personal memorabilia from the actor best known as Captain Kirk of the USS Enterprise have sold out in just minutes.
Non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards featuring images from William Shatner’s personal life and career, from the 1930s to today, sold out in nine minutes according to WAX. The online marketplace for virtual items offered 10,000 “packs” for sale, featuring roughly 125,000 digital collectibles in total.
