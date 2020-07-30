Why Patrick Starrr’s New Beauty Brand Is Unlike Anything Else

E! News: What other products can fans expect to shop from One/Size in the near future?

PS: “The beauty about One/Size is that I wanted to come out with something to remove the makeup to show to our authentic selves. Now that we have the canvas, we can paint with whatever we want. So I’m launching an eyeshadow palette, pencils, a pen and five liquid eyeshadows. The point of the collection, Visionary, is that I want people to see themselves in the collection. It’s not about my vision but about them seeing themselves in our brand, One/Size.”

E! News: In what ways do you think beauty helps during these uncertain times?

PS: “It’s everything. It’s self-expression. I always thought of makeup similar to cooking. You want to get ingredients, you want to make something of it and you get a little reward. You get to feed your tummy. But with makeup, you get to put it on and you see your soul. When you look good, you feel good. And you know what? At the end of the day, it comes off. Makeup has empowered me to be who I am. If you were to look at Patrick, not Patrick Starrr, I’m an overweight, bald, Asain-American man, you know, just doing my thing. But when it comes to makeup, it’s Patrick Starrr.”