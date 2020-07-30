Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Not so “fab” this four? From the sound of a new book, it’s far from harmony between Prince Harry, Prince William and their wives.

While the royal brothers and their famous significant others, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, have been the subjects of rift rumors for years now, a highly anticipated biography, Finding Freedom—penned by longtime royals reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand—has shed new light on the dynamic between the couples and how conflict arose between them as Markle came into the royal picture.

Though the book has not yet been released, excerpts published by The Sunday Times have pulled back the curtains on purported behind-the-scenes moments between the princes and duchesses, including an alleged conversation between William and Harry, in which the older brother cautioned the younger one about moving too fast while dating the former American actress.

“Don’t feel like you need to rush this,” William told Harry, according to sources cited in Finding Freedom. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.” According to the book, Harry took offense to William referring to Meghan as “this girl.”

As a source explained in the book, “Harry was pissed off…Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this sums them up as people—William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”

According to a friend cited in the book, “Harry could see through William’s words. He was being a snob.”