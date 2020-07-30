When is the NBA Draft in 2020? New date, time, location, lottery odds & more to know

The 2020 NBA Draft was in a state of flux for months as the league attempted to navigate the problems presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now with the 2019-20 season back on track, the offseason calendar is starting to take shape. More challenges could arise, of course, but top prospects like LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman can at least start preparing for the draft process.

When will teams be on the clock? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 NBA Draft.

When is the NBA Draft in 2020?

Date: Oct. 16, 2020

Oct. 16, 2020 Time: TBD

TBD Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct. 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Nets’ home venue. The first and second rounds will be held on that date.

NBA Draft TV channel, how to live stream

This year’s draft will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also stream the draft on the Watch ESPN app.

Will the NBA Draft process be in-person or virtual?

The NBA has not yet made an official decision on how it will conduct this year’s draft, lottery or combine. The league did send out emails informing several prospects they had been selected to attend the combine, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, but the NBA made it clear there is no guarantee a combine will actually occur ahead of the draft.

While a virtual draft wouldn’t be ideal, the NFL proved it can be done, and that draft covered seven rounds over three days. The NBA could use the NFL as a model and attempt to limit any technical issues that may arise.

For now, NBA front offices are limited to setting up virtual meetings and watching old game film as they continue to build their draft boards.

NBA Draft lottery odds

The 2020 NBA Draft lottery will be held Aug. 20. The lottery odds are based on the records of teams when the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11.

Here are each team’s lottery odds with the percent chance to land each pick (via Tankathon).

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 AVG Warriors 14.0 13.4 12.7 11.9 47.9 3.7 Cavaliers 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 27.8 20.0 3.9 Timberwolves 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 14.8 26.0 7.0 4.1 Hawks 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.7 2.2 4.4 Pistons 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 5.0 Knicks 9.0 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.8 20.6 3.7 0.1 5.5 Bulls 7.5 7.8 8.1 8.5 19.7 34.1 12.9 1.3 >0.0 6.2 Hornets 6.0 6.3 6.7 7.2 34.5 32.1 6.8 0.4 >0.0 7.0 Team 9 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 50.7 25.9 3.0 0.1 >0.0 8.0 Team 10 3.0 3.3 3.6 4.0 65.9 19.0 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 9.2 Team 11 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.8 77.6 12.6 0.4 >0.0 10.3 Team 12 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.8 86.1 7.6 0.1 11.5 Team 13 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.7 92.0 2.3 12.4 Team 14 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 97.6 13.7

NBA mock draft 2020

SN’s mock draft following the suspension of play in March, curated by NBA Draft expert Chris Stone, takes a look at the top prospects in this year’s class.

Here is Stone’s projected top five for this year’s draft:

Warriors — Anthony Edwards, Georgia Cavaliers — James Wiseman, Memphis Timberwolves — LaMelo Ball, Illawarra Hawks — Isaac Okoro, Auburn Pistons — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

