What channel is Pelicans vs. Jazz on today? TV schedule, start time for NBA’s 2020 restart

Naturally, the first game of the NBA’s 2019-20 season restart in Orlando will be presented on a national TV channel, and it will feature one of the game’s most intriguing young players. It works well considering Thursday night basketball has become synonymous with the NBA on TNT.

Also in line with the norm in terms of TNT’s traditional NBA game presentation is that Pelicans vs. Jazz on Thursday night is part of a doubleheader, with Lakers vs. Clippers scheduled to follow on the same TV channel. To account for that second game, the start time for Thursday night’s Pelicans-Jazz game is a little earlier than usual.

Thursday’s Pelicans-Jazz matchup marks the first NBA game since the league suspended its season March 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 22 teams were invited to resume the season at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, and each will play eight seeding games before the playoffs are scheduled to start in the same location in mid-August.

Utah is safe in the NBA Western Conference playoff picture, but New Orleans, which entered the Orlando bubble a few games behind eighth-seeded Memphis in the West, will need to go on a bit of a roll in order to make the postseason. For the same reason is scheduled the Pelicans to play on national TV Thursday night (Zion Williamson), the NBA probably wouldn’t mind seeing New Orleans surge.

Below is how to watch Thursday night’s Pelicans vs. Jazz game, the first in the NBA’s return from its coronavirus delay.

What channel is Pelicans vs. Jazz on?

The TV channel for tonight’s Pelicans-Jazz game is a natural fit for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, as TNT is the league’s home for Thursday night doubleheaders. TNT also will show Lakers vs. Clippers later in the evening.

TNT is available on all cable providers in the United States, as well as satellite providers DirecTV (channel 245), Dish Network (channel 138) and Orby TV (channel 101).

What time does Pelicans vs. Jazz start?

Date : Thursday, July 30

: Thursday, July 30 Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The start time for Thursday night’s Pelicans-Jazz game is a little earlier than your typical Game 1 of a TNT doubleheader. The league likely wanted to start the Lakers-Clippers game as early as possible both for viewership reasons and because it’s being played on the East Coast.

The 6:30 p.m. ET start time for the Pelicans-Jazz game means it will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in New Orleans’ time zone and at 4:30 p.m. ET in Denver.

Pelicans vs. Jazz live stream

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can access live TNT programming via the Watch TNT app on his or her mobile device. That should be the preferred viewing method for anybody who has such a subscription but is not able to get in front of a TV.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options that carry TNT — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

Pelicans vs. Jazz — as well as all NBA seeding games played in Orlando — also will be available to steam via NBA League Pass at a reduced price ($28.99) since there are so few games left in the season. However, games on NBA League Pass are blacked out in local markets.

NBA schedule 2020

The full 2020 NBA regular-season schedule, including tip-off times and TV channels, is listed below by date.

Times and TV channels for the final two days of seeding games have not yet been revealed.

July 30

Game Time (ET) National TV Jazz vs. Pelicans 6:30 p.m. TNT Clippers vs. Lakers 9 p.m. TNT

July 31

Game Time (ET) National TV Magic vs. Nets 2:30 p.m. — Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 4 p.m. NBA TV Suns vs. Wizards 4 p.m. — Celtics vs. Bucks 6:30 p.m. ESPN Kings vs. Spurs 8 p.m. — Rockets vs. Mavericks 9 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 1

Game Time (ET) National TV Heat vs. Nuggets 1 p.m. ESPN Jazz vs. Thunder 3:30 p.m. ESPN Pelicans vs. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN 76ers vs. Pacers 7 p.m. — Lakers vs. Raptors 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 2

Game Time (ET) National TV Wizards vs. Nets 2 p.m. — Trail Blazers vs. Celtics 3:30 p.m. ABC Spurs vs. Grizzlies 4 p.m. — Kings vs. Magic 6 p.m. NBA TV Bucks vs. Rockets 8:30 p.m. ABC Mavericks vs. Suns 9 p.m. —

Aug. 3

Game Time (ET) National TV Raptors vs. Heat 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Nuggets vs. Thunder 4 p.m. NBA TV Pacers vs. Wizards 4 p.m. — Grizzlies vs. Pelicans 6:30 p.m. ESPN Spurs vs. 76ers 8 p.m. — Lakers vs. Jazz 9 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 4

Game Time (ET) National TV Nets vs. Bucks 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Mavericks vs. Kings 2:30 p.m. — Suns vs. Clippers 4 p.m. NBA TV Magic vs. Pacers 6 p.m. — Celtics vs. Heat 6:30 p.m. TNT Rockets vs. Trail Blazers 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 5

Game Time (ET) National TV Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2:30 p.m. — 76ers vs. Wizards 4 p.m. NBA TV Nuggets vs. Spurs 4 p.m. — Thunder vs. Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN Raptors vs. Magic 8 p.m. — Nets vs. Celtics 9 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 6

Game Time (ET) National TV Pelicans vs. Kings 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Heat vs. Bucks 4 p.m. TNT Pacers vs. Suns 4 p.m. — Clippers vs. Mavericks 6:30 p.m. TNT Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets 8 p.m. — Lakers vs. Rockets 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 7

Game Time (ET) National TV Jazz vs. Spurs 1 p.m. — Thunder vs. Grizzlies 4 p.m. NBA TV Kings vs. Nets 5 p.m. — Magic vs. 76ers 6:30 p.m. TNT Wizards vs. Pelicans 8 p.m. — Celtics vs. Raptors 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 8

Game Time (ET) National TV Clippers vs. Trail Blazers 1 p.m. TNT Jazz vs. Nuggets 3:30 p.m. TNT Lakers vs. Pacers 6 p.m. TNT Suns vs. Heat 7:30 p.m. — Bucks vs. Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 9

Game Time (ET) National TV Wizards vs. Thunder 12:30 p.m. — Grizzlies vs. Raptors 2 p.m. — Spurs vs. Pelicans 3 p.m. ABC Magic vs. Celtics 5 p.m. — 76ers vs. Trail Blazers 6:30 p.m. NBA TV Rockets vs. Kings 8 p.m. — Nets vs. Clippers 9 p.m. NBA TV

Aug. 10

Game Time (ET) National TV Thunder vs. Suns 2:30 p.m. — Mavericks vs. Jazz 3 p.m. NBA TV Raptors vs. Bucks 6:30 p.m. ESPN Pacers vs. Heat 8 p.m. — Nuggets vs. Lakers 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 11

Game Time (ET) National TV Nets vs. Magic 1 p.m. — Rockets vs. Spurs 2 p.m. NBA TV Suns vs. 76ers 4:30 p.m. — Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks 5 p.m. — Celtics vs. Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. TNT Pelicans vs. Kings 9 p.m. TNT Bucks vs. Wizards 9 p.m. —

Aug. 12

Game Time (ET) National TV Pacers vs. Rockets 4 p.m. NBA TV Raptors vs. 76ers 6:30 p.m. ESPN Heat vs. Thunder 8 p.m. — Clippers vs. Nuggets 9 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 13

Game Time (ET) National TV Wizards vs. Celtics TBD TBD Trail Blazers vs. Nets TBD TBD Kings vs. Lakers TBD TBD Bucks vs. Grizzlies TBD TBD Pelicans vs. Magic TBD TBD Mavericks vs. Suns TBD TBD Spurs vs. Jazz TBD TBD

Aug. 14