Werner Herzog Gets Candid About Why He Has to Review His Acting Career

During a sit down with ‘Amy’ director Asif Kapadia as part of the BFI at Home series, the ‘Mandalorian’ actor reveals that director Jon Favreau is a really big fan of both his acting and directing.

Director Werner Herzog is ready to move on from his career as an actor because it has left him with less time for filmmaking.

The acclaimed visionary appears as The Client in the Emmy nominated “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” but during a sit down with “Amy” director Asif Kapadia as part of the BFI at Home series, Herzog revealed he’s unsure about his future the other side of the camera.

“I have done a lot more acting recently, and I have to review it, because it takes away too much attention from the real things that I’m doing,” he shared.

The German native, who is is currently promoting his films “Family Romance, LLC” and upcoming documentary “Fireball“, also revealed “The Mandalorian” director Jon Favreau is a really big fan of both his acting and directing.

“Favreau said he really wanted me because he knew I would deliver as a badass,” he added. “I also believe there is something very genuine about Favreau and he’s very fond of my films. He said, ‘I want the audience to take a look at the man who made these films’.”





Last year (19), the 77-year-old discussed his decision to sign up for “The Mandalorian”, despite being clueless about the famed franchise.

“I have never seen a ‘Star Wars’ film, but it doesn’t matter,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Whenever I accept an acting role, first and foremost I have to see the screenplay and (decide): Does it make sense for me to play the role?”.

“So I have rejected many, many things that came at me. Hundreds of roles. The quality of the screenplay is the only criteria (sic). And would I be the right choice? Can I do it? When it’s like in Jack Reacher – the bada**, bad guy – yes, I can do it.”

Herzog played The Zec in Tom Cruise‘s 2012 action thriller “Jack Reacher“, based on the books by British author Lee Child.

Prior to boarding “The Mandalorian”, Herzog last appeared onscreen in his own 2016 movie, “Salt and Fire“.

His previous acting credits include TV series “Parks and Recreation” and “Metalocalypse“, and voice work for animated shows like “The Simpsons“, “Rick and Morty“, and “The Boondocks“.