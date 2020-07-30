Wall Street Opens Lower After Historic GDP Drop; Dow Down By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — U.S. stock markets opened markedly lower on Thursday, an hour after the U.S. reported its biggest quarterly economic contraction since records began.

Gross domestic product contracted by 9.5% in absolute terms in the three months through June. Extrapolating that over a full year would give a contraction of 32.9%, although that figure is largely meaningless, given that the lockdowns that caused the recession have since been lifted in large part.

At the same time, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans making initial claims for jobless benefits rose for the second straight week, albeit by only 12,000 to 1.434 million. Continuing claims, which are reported with a one-week lag, also rose.

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was down 343 points or 1.3% at 26,197 points. The was down 1.0%, while the was down 0.6%.