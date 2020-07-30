Wag broke hub quarantine to visit day spa

North Melbourne, Richmond and Carlton are facing severe punishments following breaches within the AFL’s Queensland hub.

The AFL will this week welcome 400 family members of AFL players – many from Victorian hot spots – to the Gold Coast to be closer to their loved ones for the coming rounds held in the state.

According to a Fox Sports report, the AFL integrity unit could issue the three clubs being investigated with fines of up to $50,000 after a number of players’ families appeared to breach their hub restrictions.

Richmond is in hot water after a player’s partner visited a day spa, according to the report.

North Melbourne will have a number of questions to answer with a group of partners attending a football game together.

Carlton’s breach occurred when a player dropped his kids off at their grandparents’ house. The grandparents then took the children to a local theme park.

However, the AFL may be willing to suspend half of the total fines issued to each club.

Starting this week, the 400 families flown up will have to spend 14 days in quarantine at a transition hub.

Earlier this week AFL insider Caroline Wilson delivered a stern reality check to the families of all footy players when reports started to emerge of possible breaches.

“Just because you can’t meet a friend in a cafe or go to Wet’n’Wild or go for a wander along the beach or stay on the beach all day,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“You can still swim in the surf, you can still sit around the pool. Meet a group of friends or family at a jumping castle, even wander along a coastal path. You’re doing a lot more now than we can do in Victoria.

“It is a privilege you are there, not a right. Some partners are even upset because the AFL have told them they can’t go to the footy, not understanding the hugely logistical problems that this could cause for the AFL.

“It might be tough for you up there, but it’s a lot tougher down here.”