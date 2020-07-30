Vietnam capital to conduct mass testing for 21,000 returnees from Danang By





HANOI () – Vietnam’s capital will conduct mass testing for 21,000 people who recently returned from the central city of Danang, Hanoi’s ruling body said on Thursday, as authorities race to contain the first domestic outbreak in the country since April.

The mass testing will take place from Thursday to Saturday, using rapid test kits, the city’s administration said in a statement.

Hanoi on Thursday registered its first case of COVID-19 linked to the Danang outbreak and has ordered bars to shut and has banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday.