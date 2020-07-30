Vado: Keep Watching — You Will See Who Was The Aggressor!!

Vado is claiming that he was not the aggressor in the recently leaked clip of him violently grabbing Tahiry by her throat was released online.

At first, Vado simply said that nobody was hit, but then he released a lengthier statement.

“Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor.”

He continued, “I get it y’all don’t kno me but those dat do kno dat I’m 1 of da most humblest mannered person there is

“Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man we suppose to protect our lady.”

He’s right — whatever she said, he should have kept his hands to himself. No doubt viewers will tune in to tonight’s show to find out what really went down.