Vado: Keep Watching — You Will See Who Was The Aggressor!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Vado is claiming that he was not the aggressor in the recently leaked clip of him violently grabbing Tahiry by her throat was released online.

At first, Vado simply said that nobody was hit, but then he released a lengthier statement.

“Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor.”

