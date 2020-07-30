Umbrella Academy live stream: How to watch Season 2 online from anywhere

The Umbrella Academy tells the story of 43 babies that were born at exactly the same time on the same day to mothers who were not pregnant the day before. Eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves then decides to adopt seven of these children, who he believes to be the future saviors of Earth, and trains them to be a superhero team in what he calls “The Umbrella Academy”. The children are given the names Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Number Five, Ben and Vanya by their nanny robot-mother Grace. Many years pass and the members of The Umbrella Academy go their separate ways in the world. However, they are reunited following the sudden and mysterious death of Sir Reginald.

Unlike other recent superhero TV shows that are based on properties from Marvel or DC, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is actually based on the comics of the same name by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way. The first season of the show released just last year and was streamed by over 45 million viewers in its first month and now Netflix is set to release season 2 of The Umbrella Academy worldwide on Friday, July 31.

Without going into spoilers for those who haven’t seen or have yet to finish season 1 of The Umbrella Academy, season 2 of the show will be set in the 1960s in and around Dallas, Texas. In season 2, the superpowered siblings will have to find a way to reunite, figure out what caused the apocalypse and how to stop it and then return to the present. Most of the cast from season 1 will be returning for the second season and they will be joined by Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland.

Whether you’re just hearing about The Umbrella Academy for the first time or have been eagerly awaiting the next season since last season 1’s cliffhanger, we have all the details on how you can watch season 2 of The Umbrella Academy online from anywhere in the world.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 – When and where?

Every episode in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday, July 31 and since it’s a Netflix Original, you can watch it in every country where the streaming service is currently available.

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the second season of Umbrella Academy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Netflix’s comic-book series when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Umbrella Academy. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 in the U.S. exclusively on Netflix

If you live in the US and have a Netflix subscription, you can watch all 10 episodes of season 2 of the Umbrella Academy on Friday, July 31.

If you’re not yet a subscriber though, you’ll have to sign up to do so but thankfully the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.

Netflix’s Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won’t be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service’s Standard plan costs $12.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix’s Premium plan for $15.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It’s also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to see what The Umbrella Academy is all about.

Watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 in Canada

Canadian Netflix subscribers will also be able to watch season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Friday, July 31.If you’re not a subscriber though, the Basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs $13.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $16.99 per month. Although the prices are a bit different, the same limitations and features still apply. Basic won’t allow you to watch HD content while Standard will and Premium is the only plan that will let you watch The Umbrella Academy in 4K. A 30 day free trial to Netflix is also available in Canada.

Live stream The Umbrella Academy season 2 in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, then Netflix is still your only option to do so on Friday, July 31. Once again regional subscription prices are a bit different but the features and limitations remain the same. In the UK, the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month.

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 in Australia

As is the case in the U.S., Canada and the UK, season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will release on Friday, July 31 on Netflix in Australia. If you’re already a subscriber, then you’re good to go but if you haven’t signed up for Netflix yet here are all the details you need to know. The features and limitations are the same in Australia but the prices are higher. The service’s Basic plan costs AUD $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs AUD $13.99 per month and the Premium plan costs AUD $19.99 per month.