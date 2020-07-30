Tyler Cameron Reveals His Advice for New Bachelor Matt James & His Dating Dos & Don’ts!

Tyler’s plans for the future, he shared with Scott, include launching a YouTube channel and maybe even joining Dancing With the Stars.

“Oh, I would love to do Dancing With the Stars! They just need to hit my line,” he expressed. “It would be so much fun. I was almost a dance minor in college. I missed it by like two classes. I love doing it. I dance around all the time. My buddies make fun of me, but I still love it.”

Plus, Tyler does have TV experience beyond appearing on The Bachelor. Recently, the model even had a cameo on Single Parents!

“I’m kind of, like, at a point in my life where I’m just gonna build myself at everything and see what sticks,” Tyler said. “I had a lot of fun with the cast there. They are amazing people. I’m so glad to be a part of that. So, we’ll see what happens!”

Ideally, Tyler explained, in the future, he would to do something along the lines of a reality TV show with his brothers: “That would be a lot of fun.”