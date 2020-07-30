Twitter Drags Vado After WeTV Releases Clip Of Him Choking Tahiry!!

Twitter is currently dragging rapper Vado after a clip of him choking his girlfriend Tahiry during an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition was released by Dr. Ish on Wednesday.

“This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened,” Dr. Ish wrote in his caption on social media. “Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right @therealtahiry 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

In the clip, Tahiry appears to say something about him being aggressive before he jumps up and lunges for her throat. He then yells — “You lucky I don’t f*cking hurt you.”

Dr. Ish was the only one in the room to try and stop Vado from hurting Tahiry and Hazel-E was the only one to speak up.

Although some on Twitter were upset about the Dr, leaking the clip to promote the show, they quickly roasted Vado — blasting him for putting hands on Tahiry.