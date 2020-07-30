Twitter Bans British Grime MC Wiley Over Anti-Semitic Rants

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

British rapper Wiley has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following an anti-Semitic rant that lasted for almost a week.

Twitter only acted after days of complaints from users.

“We are sorry we did not move faster,” Twitter said in a statement.

One of Wiley’s controversial tweets read, “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about black people.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR