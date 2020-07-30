Twitter Bans British Grime MC Wiley Over Anti-Semitic Rants

British rapper Wiley has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following an anti-Semitic rant that lasted for almost a week.

Twitter only acted after days of complaints from users.

“We are sorry we did not move faster,” Twitter said in a statement.

One of Wiley’s controversial tweets read, “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about black people.”

Wiley headed to Sky News to apologize for the tweets.

“My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic.”

Twitter had earlier banned his account permanently after a public backlash over a perceived lack of action.

“I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in,” Wiley said.

The outlets reports that Wiley had a fall out with his manager, who was Jewish, and that’s what led to the meltdown. “I’m not racist, you know. I’m a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that,” he added.