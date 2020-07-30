Trump Disses Fox News: They Totally Forgot Who Got Them Where They Are!!

President Donald Trump is unhappy with Fox News and took to Twitter to air them out — again.

“I was on Air Force One flying to the Great State of Texas, where I just landed. It is AMAZING in watching Fox News how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable,” Trump tweeted. “They totally forgot who got them where they are!”

Even Fox is having a hard time cosigning many of Trump’s actions and those of his administration.

It’s not the first time Trump has publicly blasted them either.

In April, Trump called then out — again, on Twitter.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!” he wrote at the time.