Trump Disses Fox News: They Totally Forgot Who Got Them Where They Are!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

President Donald Trump is unhappy with Fox News and took to Twitter to air them out — again.

“I was on Air Force One flying to the Great State of Texas, where I just landed. It is AMAZING in watching Fox News how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable,” Trump tweeted. “They totally forgot who got them where they are!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR