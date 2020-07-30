Tracy Morgan To Divorce Wife Megan Wollover

Comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are headed for divorce.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan confirmed in a statement to Page Six.

The couple share 7-year-old daughter Maven Sonae. Morgan is also father to adult children Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

