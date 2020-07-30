Top Hat Launches Slate, a Free Digital Communication Tool Purpose-Built for Higher Education

Article content

Integrated into Top Hat’s active learning courseware platform, Slate provides students and educators with digital spaces to easily communicate, collaborate and build connections inside and outside the classroom.

Built on principles of community, collaboration, and connectedness, Slate helps educators create an engaging virtual classroom experience, fostering student success and belonging during a time when human connection is needed more than ever

Slate enables higher ed instructors and institutions to easily consolidate and facilitate cross-campus connections, course communications, real-time discussions, and project collaborations from anywhere

More than 3 million students are enrolled in courses using Top Hat at 750 of the top 1,000 higher ed institutions in North America

TORONTO — Top Hat, the leading active learning platform for higher education, today unveiled Slate, the free communication tool purpose-built for higher education, providing students and educators with digital spaces to easily communicate, collaborate, and build connections that will improve their academic and social lives. Slate is integrated with the Top Hat platform and available to all users, effectively empowering educators with a full set of tools to incorporate active learning, improve student engagement, and build community in their courses in any teaching scenario — whether classes are taught in-person, online, or a hybrid combination of both.