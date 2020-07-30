Toni Braxton Speaks Out After Sister Tamar Braxton’s Hospitalization

Just a few days later, a source told E! News Tamar “is awake and communicating” and had “been moved to a new hospital specializing in mental health care.”

“Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” the source told E! News on July 20. “Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

David thanked Tamar’s fans for their support during this time.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” he told The Blast last week. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

He then noted how “this is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” he told the outlet.

In addition, David continued to ask fans for their prayers.

“Mental health is a common issue, affecting one in five Americans,” David told The Blast. “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”