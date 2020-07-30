Toni Braxton Puts Sisterhood at the Front After Sister Tamar’s Suicide Attempt

WENN

The ‘Un-Break My Heart’ hitmaker breaks her silence after her younger sister was hospitalized following a possible suicide attempt, posting on Instagram a picture of her with her siblings.

Toni Braxton has broken her silence amid her sister Tamar Braxton‘s health scare. While Towanda, Traci, and Trina have all addressed the former “Celebrity Big Brother” winner’s conditions, the “Breathe Again” singer previously left her fans wondering why she hadn’t said anything about her younger sister.

But Toni didn’t let people wait for her reaction for too long. On Wednesday, July 29, she showed her support for Tamar in an Instagram post featuring a throwback picture of the Braxton sisters together. Putting sisterhood at the front, the 52-year-old wrote in the caption, “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

Toni didn’t specifically mention her sister Tamar and her current situation, but that’s enough to show that she’ll always be there for the “Love and War” songstress, especially in this time.

Tamar was found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying, on July 16. In an audio of the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, “My girlfriend is not responding. She’s not awake, she’s not responding,” as the operator repeatedly asked him to shake Tamar in an effort to wake her up.

“She’s been drinking. She’s on medication for depression. I don’t know how much. She sent a letter earlier. Just ask them to hurry,” David revealed, adding, “She’s on medication. She takes medication. I don’t know if she’s taken her medication or what.”

Tamar was rushed to the hospital, but has since been transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.

In the wake of her health scare, WE tv announced that her new docu-series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” has been pushed back from its initial premiere date of July 30 to September 10. “Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10,” a rep for the network said in a statement.

The rep added, “This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”