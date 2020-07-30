Tokyo to urge restaurants, karaoke bars to shorten hours in August: Nikkei By

© . FILE PHOTO: Shinjuku’s nightlife district of Kabukicho, Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan’s capital of Tokyo plans to urge shorter operating hours for restaurants and karaoke parlours next month to tackle a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the business daily said on Thursday.
The metropolitan government is considering a compensation offer of 200,000 yen ($1,900) to stores that comply with its request to close at 10 p.m. during the period from Monday until Aug. 31, it said.
