This is Nikita Dragun’s Response to Saweetie Shading Her

Instagram

When asked by a paparazzo whether or not the YouTube personality is going to make an appearance in her future music videos, the female emcee says, ‘Did I post the video? I didn’t.’

– Nikita Dragun and Saweetie seemed to be on good terms when they announced that they’d do a collaboration. However, that didn’t seem to be the case anymore after the hip-hop star snapped at paparazzi for asking her a question about the YouTube personality.

Saweetie just arrived at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood when a paparazzo approached her to heap praises on her new song “Tap In” and asked whether or not she’s working on another music. The girlfriend of Quavo happily answered the questions until Nikita’s name was brought into the topic.

“I see you’ve been hanging out with Nikita Dragun. Is she going to be in one of your videos too?” so the paparazzo asked, to which Saweetie answered, “Did I post the video? I didn’t.”

Now, Nikita has come up with her own response. Instead of lashing back at the “Icy Girl” rapper, she decided to keep it cute by saying, “I don’t really know. I mean, I wish everyone the best and like, we have done such iconic videos together. Her music is amazing. I wish her the best.”

Nikita and Saweetie previously did a collaboration that the former posted on her Instagram account. In the video, the two artists could be seen sporting sparkling lingeries as they went grocery shopping while wearing masks as well as showing some sexy dance moves on the street.

“2 years ago my life changed when i played icy and strutted down a hallway being extra af… my very 1st p***ystunt was to @saweetie now fast forward and we had to come together!” Nikita said alongside the video that garnered more than 5 million views. “We have been planning this for so long now… i think its about time the world witnessed the power of two pretty independent boss women coming together to SHUT IT DOWN . lil waist fat azz bish TAP IN !”