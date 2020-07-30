The Weeknd to Headline TikTok’s First Livestream Concert

Instagram

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker is scheduled to perform his hit singles for an upcoming augmented-reality concert hosted by the popular social media app.

R&B superstar The Weeknd is taking over social media app TikTok next week for an interactive livestream concert.

“The Weeknd Experience” will feature the singer as a digital avatar, belting out hits from his latest album, “After Hours”, in an augmented-reality gig created especially for the platform.

The unique show, scheduled to take place on 7 August (20), will mark TikTok’s first such concert, and will feature 3D graphics and picture-in-picture video.

Viewers will also be encouraged to support the campaign to fight racial inequality by donating to the Equal Justice Initiative during the broadcast, with TikTok bosses agreeing to match funds “up to a generous amount.”

<br />

In addition, there will be exclusive The Weeknd Experience merchandise made available for purchase from 6 to 10 August, with proceeds benefitting the EJI.

Fans can RSVP for the event here.

The concert will premiere exclusively on the @tiktok account from 8.30 P.M. ET on 7 August, after which there will be a number of repeat airings.