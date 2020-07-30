The ‘Wall of Moms’ movement is spreading across the U.S.

This is the web version of the Broadsheet, ’s daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Congresswomen grill Big Tech CEOs, a new VC fund wants to back products for seniors, and activists are extending the ‘Wall of Moms.’ Have a terrific Thursday.

– More bricks in the wall. Have you been following Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ movement? A lot of people have been, it seems—the New York Times reports that new Wall of Moms collectives are starting to spring up in a number of other cities.

The group—which isn’t afraid to lean into the inevitable mom jokes, with protests signs that read, “Schedule: Bath time, Bed time, Fight fascists, Defend Black lives, Repeat”—nevertheless has a deadly serious agenda: amplifying and attempting to protect their fellow anti-racism protesters. Their very, well, momliness also makes them a rebuke to people who might otherwise try to write off protesters as violent troublemakers—and a very effective symbol. Activist Julianne Jackson told the NYT, “When you see a mom get tear-gassed, and they’re very clearly labeled a mom, they’re not starting trouble, they’re wearing high-waisted pants and trying to live their life — when you see that, it’s an incredible sight.”

Of course, implicit here is that most of the Wall of Moms members are white women. The group is cognizant that those racial dynamics play into how they’re perceived, noting that they’ve been able to capture attention—see this newsletter, for example!—in ways protest groups led by Black women have not. The group’s online,nbsp;tool for starting a Wall of Moms chapter, “stresses that groups should reach out to local Black Lives Matter and racial justice organizations,” reports the Times. “Wall of Moms members are directed to take cues from local activists: to not speak at protests unless they’re asked, and to donate any funds raised to Black-led organizations.”

And crucially, the story makes another importantly point, one that must not get lost in the chuckles over mom jeans and clever slogans: activism by mothers—and specifically Black mothers—is nothing new. The NYT calls out the Mothers of the Movement, Mothers Against Police Brutality, Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings as some of the groups organized and led by Black moms. So, while it’s wonderful to see the Wall of Moms—many of whom are first-time protesters—join the fight, let’s not forget who started it.

As Jennifer Kristiansen, a Portland Wall of Moms member, tells Times: “Black moms are leading this. Moms didn’t just show up a couple nights ago. Black moms have always been there.”

